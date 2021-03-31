Bertram residents can take March 22 storm debris to dumpster

Bertram residents in the affected area of the March 22 storm can drop off debris at a Howdy Can dumpster located behind City Hall, 110 E. Vaughan St., through Friday, April 2. Staff photo by Brigid Cooley

Bertram residents who sustained damage from the March 22 thunderstorm can take debris to a dumpster behind City Hall, 110 E. Vaughan St., through Friday, April 2.

Howdy Can is providing the roll-off dumpster at no charge to the city.

Officials are asking only residents affected by the March 22 thunderstorm’s high winds to use the dumpster. The property must be within two blocks of Texas 29 or in the damage path.

This is not a bulk or spring clean-up, officials added.

The dumpster is for tree limbs, downed fence materials, and other debris.

Not accepted are hazardous materials such as, but not limited to, fluorescent bulbs, chemicals, oil, fiberglass, electronic equipment, and refrigerant. Also, residents are asked not to dump dirt and rock into the container.

Tires are also not accepted.

If a resident has any questions about what can and cannot be dropped off, or if they are within the affected area, contact City Hall at 512-355-2197 or stop by during regular business hours.

