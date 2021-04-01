Burnet COVID-19 vaccine clinic is April 5

Highland Lakes residents ages 18 and older can sign up for COVID-19 vaccine clinic from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday, April 5, at the Burnet Community Center, 401 E. Jackson St. in Burnet.

The clinic is a joint effort by Burnet County, the city of Burnet, and Ascension Seton Highland Lakes.

Registration is available online. For those who can’t register online, call 512-756-2662 ext. 0 or 512-715-3214. If no one answers, leave a voicemail and someone will get back to you as soon as possible.

The clinic is administering the first of two doses. The second dose will be given Monday, May 3, at the same appointment time the person had for their first shot.

Golf carts will be available to those needing help from their vehicle to the clinic. Officials ask those receiving shots to wear a short-sleeved shirt since the vaccine will be administered in the upper arm. After the shot, you’ll be asked to wait in the community center for 15-30 minutes for observation.

When registering online, people should fill out two consent forms. If you don’t have access to a printer, copies can be picked up at the Burnet Fire Department, 2002 S. Water St. in Burnet, or Burnet City Hall, 1001 Buchanan Drive, Suite 4.

Visit the city of Burnet’s COVID-19 vaccine webpage for more information.

