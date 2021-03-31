U.S. rep ‘pitches’ the Highland Lakes 

U.S. Rep. Roger Williams addresses the crowd during a Marble Falls Mustangs baseball game March 30. Staff photo by Brigid Cooley

To cap off his district visit yesterday, U.S. Rep. Roger Williams threw the first pitch at the beginning of a Marble Falls Mustangs baseball game March 30 at Marble Falls High School. Beforehand, he addressed the crowd, taking time to highlight teachers as it was Teacher Appreciation Night.

“I want to thank everyone for being here, especially our teachers,” said Williams while addressing the crowd. “We see and appreciate the hard work you do.”

He also spoke to Marble Falls residents and school officials during the game.

The game stop was one of several appearances the congressman made that day. He also attended the Burnet Chamber of Commerce Breakfast at the Chamber, a briefing with the Pedernales Electric Cooperative, and a Burnet County Second Amendment Sanctuary rally.

Williams represents the 25th Congressional District of Texas, which is made up of portions of 13 counties, including Burnet, Lampasas, and Hays counties.

When not in Washington, D.C., Williams spends much of his time visiting with constituents throughout the district, said Halee Dobbins, press secretary for the congressman.

