GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For week of March 8

Government meetings the second week of March include city councils in Burnet, Bertram, and Granite Shoals, and county commissioners courts in Burnet and Llano counties.

Check the agendas before attending for details on how to watch the meetings remotely or, if permitted, in person. Each entity adapts its COVID-19 restrictions based on the space in which they are meeting and the number of people expected.

Monday, March 8

Llano County Commissioners Court

9 a.m. regular meeting

Llano County Courthouse, 801 Ford St. in Llano, second floor

Find the full agenda here.

Highlights include:

response to Gov. Greg Abbott’s latest COVID-19 announcements opening businesses and lifting mask mandate and status report regarding February weather emergency response

possible action on resolution declaring Llano Barrel Racing Capital of Texas

possible action on Llano County Jail inmate census, jail audit, and possible budget amendment if needed

possible action on burn ban

executive session to receive legal advice on pending or contemplated litigation or settlement offers, etc., possibly including the jail, audit, and current inmate census

Llano County commissioners meet the second and fourth Mondays of each month.

Tuesday, March 9

Burnet County Commissioners Court

9 a.m. regular meeting

Burnet County Courthouse, 220 S. Pierce St. in Burnet, second floor

Agenda not available at the time of publication. Visit burnetcountytexas.gov for updated information. Burnet County commissioners meet at 9 a.m. the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month.

Granite Shoals City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

City Hall, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road in Granite Shoals

Agenda not posted at publication time. Check online for full agenda. Council meets at 6 p.m. the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month.

Burnet City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

Burnet Community Center, 401 E. Jackson St. in Burnet

Agenda not posted at publication time. Check online for full agenda. Council meets at 6 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month.

Bertram City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

110 E. Vaughan St. in Bertram

Agenda not posted at publication time. Check online for full agenda.

Council meets at 6 p.m. the second Tuesday of the month.

editor@thepicayune.com