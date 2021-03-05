GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For week of March 8
Government meetings the second week of March include city councils in Burnet, Bertram, and Granite Shoals, and county commissioners courts in Burnet and Llano counties.
Check the agendas before attending for details on how to watch the meetings remotely or, if permitted, in person. Each entity adapts its COVID-19 restrictions based on the space in which they are meeting and the number of people expected.
Monday, March 8
Llano County Commissioners Court
9 a.m. regular meeting
Llano County Courthouse, 801 Ford St. in Llano, second floor
Highlights include:
- response to Gov. Greg Abbott’s latest COVID-19 announcements opening businesses and lifting mask mandate and status report regarding February weather emergency response
- possible action on resolution declaring Llano Barrel Racing Capital of Texas
- possible action on Llano County Jail inmate census, jail audit, and possible budget amendment if needed
- possible action on burn ban
- executive session to receive legal advice on pending or contemplated litigation or settlement offers, etc., possibly including the jail, audit, and current inmate census
Llano County commissioners meet the second and fourth Mondays of each month.
Tuesday, March 9
Burnet County Commissioners Court
9 a.m. regular meeting
Burnet County Courthouse, 220 S. Pierce St. in Burnet, second floor
Agenda not available at the time of publication. Visit burnetcountytexas.gov for updated information. Burnet County commissioners meet at 9 a.m. the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month.
Granite Shoals City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
City Hall, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road in Granite Shoals
Agenda not posted at publication time. Check online for full agenda. Council meets at 6 p.m. the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month.
Burnet City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
Burnet Community Center, 401 E. Jackson St. in Burnet
Agenda not posted at publication time. Check online for full agenda. Council meets at 6 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month.
Bertram City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
110 E. Vaughan St. in Bertram
Agenda not posted at publication time. Check online for full agenda.
Council meets at 6 p.m. the second Tuesday of the month.