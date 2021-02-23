Free meal distribution sites for Feb. 23
The Highland Lakes Crisis Network has set up four, drive-through meal distribution sites for Tuesday, Feb. 23.
Times are 5-6 p.m. Locations are:
- Cottonwood Shores Police Department, 3915 Cottonwood Drive
- First United Methodist Church of Marble Falls, 1101 Bluebonnet Drive
- Granite Shoals Police Department, 410 N. Phillips Ranch Road
- First Baptist Church of Kingsland, 3435 RR 1431
Crisis Network officials also encourage people to pick up a hot meal for a neighbor in need.
For more assistance or to donate or volunteer, visit the Highland Lakes Crisis Network website or call 325-423-3662.
