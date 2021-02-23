Support Community Press

Free meal distribution sites for Feb. 23

4 hours ago by: DailyTrib.com

The Highland Lakes Crisis Network has set up four, drive-through meal distribution sites for Tuesday, Feb. 23. 

Times are 5-6 p.m. Locations are:

  • Cottonwood Shores Police Department, 3915 Cottonwood Drive
  • First United Methodist Church of Marble Falls, 1101 Bluebonnet Drive
  • Granite Shoals Police Department, 410 N. Phillips Ranch Road
  • First Baptist Church of Kingsland, 3435 RR 1431

Crisis Network officials also encourage people to pick up a hot meal for a neighbor in need. 

For more assistance or to donate or volunteer, visit the Highland Lakes Crisis Network website or call 325-423-3662.

editor@thepicayune.com

DailyTrib.com

