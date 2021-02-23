Free meal distribution sites for Feb. 23

The Highland Lakes Crisis Network has set up four, drive-through meal distribution sites for Tuesday, Feb. 23.

Times are 5-6 p.m. Locations are:

Cottonwood Shores Police Department, 3915 Cottonwood Drive

First United Methodist Church of Marble Falls, 1101 Bluebonnet Drive

Granite Shoals Police Department, 410 N. Phillips Ranch Road

First Baptist Church of Kingsland, 3435 RR 1431

Crisis Network officials also encourage people to pick up a hot meal for a neighbor in need.

For more assistance or to donate or volunteer, visit the Highland Lakes Crisis Network website or call 325-423-3662.

editor@thepicayune.com