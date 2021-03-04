Apply now for Master Gardener certification

The 2021 Highland Lakes Master Gardener certification classes begin June 7. The 10-week sessions are 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Mondays in the Burnet County AgriLife auditorium, 607 N. Vandeveer St. in Burnet. The theme for 2021 is “Gardening With Purpose … Thriving, Not Just Surviving.”

Under COVID-19 safety precautions, class size is limited to 20 students. Applications are due by May 10.

Class topics include soil preparation, propagation, pruning, choosing and maintaining tools,

creatures in the garden and integrated pest management, Hill Country weather, irrigation, and rainwater collection. Fields trips will be included.

The program costs $165, which covers resource materials, a T-shirt, and field trip admissions.

For more information or to download an application and background check form, visit the Highland Lakes Master Gardener Association website and search under “How to Join” at the top.