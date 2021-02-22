Burnet High School auditorium flooded, Bulldog Stadium Drive damaged

A broken water pipe in the Burnet High School Fine Arts Building caused significant damage to the auditorium, but district crews and the fire department were able to remove the water. Photo from Burnet school district Facebook page

As Burnet Consolidated School District thawed over the weekend after the winter storm, officials discovered new problems, including a flooded auditorium and a damaged drive.

On Sunday, Feb. 21, district crews discovered the Burnet High School auditorium had flooded due to a broken water pipe in the fine arts building.

The BCISD maintenance and custodial staff worked into the night to pump out the water and contain any further damage. The Cassie Volunteer Fire Department, the Burnet Volunteer Fire Department, and the Burnet Fire Department supported the cleanup effort with their water pumps.

District officials stated they will work with the BCISD insurance provider to repair the facility as quickly as possible.

The Burnet school district closed a portion of Bulldog Stadium Drive due to damage caused by the winter weather. Map courtesy of BCISD

The district also closed Bulldog Stadium Drive due to damage caused by the cold weather and subsequent warmer temperatures.

“Substantial thawing this past Saturday saw significant heaving and crumbling of the asphalt road,” according to a BCISD statement. “The district is investigating possible solutions to address the issues, but until a plan is developed and funding is identified, Bulldog Stadium Drive will remain closed to through traffic.”

Officials have set up barricades to Bulldog Stadium Drive at RR 963. The entrance off of Third Street is reserved for buses and access to the field house, the Burnet Middle School staff back parking lot, and R.J. Richey Elementary School back parking lot.

“We apologize for this inconvenience and thank you for your cooperation,” BCISD officials added.

