UPDATE: Horseshoe Bay rescinds boil water notice after restoring water

UPDATE: The city of Horseshoe Bay rescinded its boil water notice the afternoon of Monday, Feb. 22, after restoring water to residents.

Officials are also requiring all irrigation systems to be turned off until March 1 “to keep demand down,” said Utilities Director Jeff Koska.

“This is needed so the city can perform some maintenance on our system due to the electrical surges and winter weather last week,” he said.

The city got the OK to rescind its boil water notice from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality on Monday.

“We have taken water quality samples (the) afternoon (of Feb. 21) to ensure the water is safe for consumption,” Koska said. “When we receive confirmation all samples results are good, we will send notification to our customers that the boil water notice will be rescinded.”

Once the water level was filled to an adequate level the afternoon of Feb. 21 and water had been restored to residents, city leaders were able to provide it to wholesale customers in Oakridge, Sandy Harbor, and Deerhaven and supply emergency water to Cottonwood Shores the morning of Feb. 22.

Koska said the process has been a difficult one for all involved.

“The last week has been a tough challenge for all of us but (the city has) been working day and night to restore service,” he said. “We have learned from it and will now work to make plans to enhance our dependability for future challenges.”

