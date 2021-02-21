Cottonwood Shores officials: Water to be restored to most residents by late Sunday

City of Cottonwood Shores officials are projecting that water will be restored to most residents by 9 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 21.

“We have water into the plant, and they’re tweaking the water production as we speak,” City Administrator J.C. Hughes said. “We’re producing water and will be putting water into the tank shortly this afternoon. As soon as we have water flowing, we’ll let people know.”

City crews, which were joined by a Burnet County employee and a knowledgeable volunteer, projected to have water into the water tower sometime Sunday afternoon, unless something catastrophic happens, Hughes said.

Once water is in the tower, it should be flowing to homes later in the day.

Hughes emphasized that city employees have been working countless hours to get water restored after water tower pipes froze during the extremely cold weather. The pipes froze when rolling blackouts stopped the flow of water to the tower earlier last week. The blackouts were ordered by the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, which maintains the state’s power grid. ERCOT said the blackouts were to ensure the grid didn’t completely collapse under the weight of arctic temperatures and high consumer use.

“We are paying (our employees) every hour of overtime they’re earning,” Hughes added.

Hughes also pointed out that residents can pick up free bottled water, and first come, first served, at the Cottonwood Shores Police Department, 3915 Cottonwood Drive, and the Cottonwood Shores Volunteer Fire Department, 610 Bird Lane.

The city has also set up portable restrooms on Dutch Lemming Lane and Castle Terrace Drive for public use.

