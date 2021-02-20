CorixTexas restoring water pressure to Spicewood Beach, Lake Buchanan; boil water notice remains

CorixTexas is alerting customers in the Spicewood Beach and Lake Buchanan communities that the company is planning to restore water pressure at about 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 20.

“Please ensure that you have no broken lines or joints inside your home and if so, please turn the water off where it enters your home or at the water meter,” CorixTexas officials stated in an email. “We would also ask that if your neighbors are not in their homes, please check for any visible problems at their property.”

Even though pressure may be restored, CorixTexas officials stated those areas still remain under a boil water notice. They are also asking customers to continue to conserve water as they fill up storage takes and build up pressure.

Call1-877-718-4396 for more information.

editor@thepicayune.com