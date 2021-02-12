Snow and single digits expected

Icicles hang from a bronze statue of two children reading outside of the Marble Falls Public Library on Main Street on Friday, Feb. 12. Staff photo by Alex Copeland

A second winter storm is expected to hit the Highland Lakes Sunday evening, Feb. 14, possibly bringing 2-4 inches of snow. Sleet and icy rain created dangerous roadways on Thursday-Friday, Feb. 12-13. Roads are expected to stay icy and slick through Monday and possibly Tuesday.

Predictions for Saturday, Feb. 13, include lows in the single digits and a possibility of more wintry mix. Valentine’s Day on Sunday could see temperatures drop to near zero. A Winter Storm Watch will be in effect from 6 a.m. to noon Sunday.

“The major highways (U.S. 281 and Texas 29) are clear for the most part,” reported Burnet Police Chief Sid Fuller in an email about road conditions after Thursday’s ice storm. “The center turn lane on these highways is still iced over. Side streets are still covered in ice and are treacherous.”

He urged all residents to avoid driving if possible because of the rising number of accidents reported since the icy conditions began.

The Texas Department of Transportation has been applying de-icer to hazardous areas on streets and highways. Sidewalks and parking lots were still iced over as of Friday afternoon. Fuller advised using caution if you must drive.

The Texas Department of Public Safety issued warnings along U.S. 281 and Texas 71 as well as many other major roadways across the Highland Lakes.

Other municipalities have taken precautions winterizing equipment and preparing water treatment plants for the icy weather.

“We have crews on standby to handle any situations which develop after hours,” Granite Shoals Public Works Director Peggy Smith said in an email. “We have coordinated with our Police Department for handling emergency communications in the event we lose cell phone communications. We’re ready to assist our citizens as we all go through the predicted bad weather.”

Burnet Consolidated Independent School District, Marble Falls ISD, and Llano ISD all closed early this morning. All three will be closed for Presidents’ Day on Monday, Feb. 15.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of emergency and prepare for possible power outages, cautioned the National Weather Service.

