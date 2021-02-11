Winter weather freezes Highland Lakes

A wintry mix of sleet, ice, and rain caused chaos in the Highland Lakes on Thursday, closing some schools and city offices and turning roadways dangerous. Staff photo by Jennifer Greenwell

A blast of arctic air and wintry mix of sleet and rain iced over roads and bridges across the Highland Lakes on Thursday, Feb. 11. And it’s just the beginning. Cold temperatures, icy conditions, and even snow are predicted through Monday, Feb. 15.

An active winter storm warning will remain in effect until midnight Thursday with significant icing and ice accumulations up to one quarter of an inch causing difficult travel conditions that will impact the evening commute, according to the National Weather Service.

Burnet and Llano school districts closed early Thursday morning. Marble Falls school district opted to remain open. All afternoon activities were canceled.

Burnet County and the cities of Bertram and Burnet closed their offices due to the inclement weather.

The Texas Department of Public Safety issued warnings along U.S. 281 and Texas 71 as well as many other major roadways throughout the Highland Lakes. Officials reported a number of multi-vehicle accidents.

More freezing weather is expected Friday morning. Traffic conditions are expected to be hazardous due to light icing on bridges and elevated roadways.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of emergency and prepare for possible power outages, cautioned the National Weather Service.

