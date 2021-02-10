Low teens, possibly more snow coming

Protect your plants and fruit trees as a blast of Arctic air, freezing temperatures, and possibly snow hit the Highland Lakes this week and continue into the next. iStock image

The Highland Lakes could get more snow this year as Arctic air mixes with a low pressure system out of northern Mexico on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14.

The National Weather Service is predicting a slight chance of snow on Sunday and a 50 percent chance of snow on Monday, Feb. 15, which is Presidents’ Day.

However, cold weather hits the area Wednesday, Feb. 10, as a massive blast of Arctic air cuts across Central Texas and the Highland Lakes in several waves through early next week. Temperatures will peak in the lower 40s Wednesday and Thursday and then drop into the 30s through Monday.

Lows will be in the 20s on Friday night and then the upper teens on Saturday and Sunday. On Monday night, expect a low of 12 degrees.

The National Weather Service predicts a 40 percent chance of rain on Wednesday, increasing to 80 percent on Thursday.

Expect a 30 percent chance of a wintry mix on Saturday, a 20 percent chance of snow or a wintry mix on Sunday, and a 50 percent chance of snow on Monday.

Accumulations will vary with some predictions as much as 4 inches, but models are likely to change as the storm approaches.

THE FOUR Ps AND WILDFLOWER SEEDS

In freezing temperatures, be sure to check on people, pets, plants, and pipes.

However, Highland Lakes Master Naturalist Martelle Luedecke said the pending freeze is a good time to spread wildflower seeds.

“We never know when the last freeze is going to be, but we do know that one is coming,” she said. “If you’ve found some wildflower seeds that you would like to plant, the next several days will present a wonderful opportunity. With the temperatures dipping below freezing, wildflowers will have ample opportunity for winter stratification, which many need.”

Stratification is a process that helps prepare certain seeds for germination.

