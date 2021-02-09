Eligible military veterans can register for vaccinations at Kerrville VA center

Veterans who are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine can register through the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, which will offer vaccinations Saturday, Feb. 13, through Feb. 27 at the Kerrville VA Medical Center.

Llano County Precinct 3 Commissioner Mike Sandoval recently shared this information about the new vaccine site. He also serves as the Llano County Veterans Services officer.

Sandoval encouraged veterans to call 830-792-2581 and/or 877-537-7348 to set an appointment. The Kerrville VA Medical Center is located at 3600 Memorial Blvd. in Kerrville.

The VA is offering the Pfizer vaccine, which requires two doses, Sandoval said. After people receive the first shot, they will be immediately scheduled for the second dose three weeks later, he said.

With Llano County providers receiving so few doses of vaccine since they became available in mid-December, the VA might be a good choice for veterans, Sandoval said.

“The VA Hospital may be getting more doses than we are,” he said.

Under its COVID-19 vaccine rollout plan, the state of Texas is emphasizing hub locations that can vaccinate a large number of people. The goal is to provide those hubs with reliable, weekly supplies of the vaccine.

This has meant more sporadic supplies to other, non-hub providers. Currently, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Marble Falls and Hill Country Memorial Hospital in Fredericksburg are the closest hubs for Highland Lakes residents.

During the week of Feb. 1, the state allocated 1,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine to Corner Drug Health Mart in Llano, but the county has a waiting list of approximately 7,000 people.

Sandoval is aware the trend right now is that people are putting their name on multiple lists in the hope they can be vaccinated as soon as possible. However, once they get a confirmed appointment, they should remove their name from the rest of the lists to open spots for others, he said.

“If they would take themselves off, that would be good,” he said. “If the VA calls first and they get the shot, they need to get themselves off the other lists.”

Visit the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs’ COVID-19 vaccine page for more information.

