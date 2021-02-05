Kingsland Girl Scouts collect for kids in foster care

Junior Girl Scouts Amielah Long (left) and Madyson Williams are raising money to assemble 100 backpacks full of stuffed animals, blankets, and other essentials as part of their Kingsland Girl Scout Troop 40010’s Take Action project. Staff photo by Alex Copeland

Foster kids in Burnet and Llano counties are getting a big hug from Kingsland Girl Scout Troop 40010 — “A Hug in a Backpack.”

The Kingsland Girl Scouts are raising money to stuff 100 backpacks with essential and recreational items. The fundraiser continues through the end of March.

“We want to help foster kids, and we want to do it so we can help them with their foster care,” Junior Scout Madison Williams said.

The 100 backpacks will include stuffed animals, blankets, toothbrushes and toothpaste, hairbrushes, drawing pads, crayons, and books.

“Making them this backpack will help them start some new memories,” Junior Scout Amielah Long added.

The troop also will design Take Action Project T-shirts featuring names and logos of donors to the Hug in a Backpack project.

Questions can be directed to troop leaders Sharlotte Storch at 325-956-9948 or Arlett Long at 830-265-1333.

alex@thepicayune.com