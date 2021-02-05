Highland Lakes healthcare worker is Super Bowl bound

Amy Talley, a certified medical assistant with Baylor Scott & White Specialty Clinic-Marble Falls, is one of four Texans picked by the Dallas Cowboys to be their guest at the 2021 Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 7, in Tampa Bay, Florida. The trip is an NFL effort to say ‘thank you’ to frontline healthcare workers during the COVID-19 pandemic. Photo courtesy of Baylor Scott & White Health

On her way to her first professional football game, Amy Talley is going big — super big. The certified medical assistant at Baylor Scott & White Specialty Clinic-Marble Falls is heading to Super Bowl LV in Tampa Bay, Florida, on Sunday, Feb. 7, courtesy of the Dallas Cowboys.

“I’m just so excited,” the Llano resident said. “I never thought I’d be doing anything like this.”

Talley is one of about 7,500 vaccinated healthcare workers attending the game courtesy of the National Football League and its 32 teams. While the majority of the healthcare professionals hail from the Central Florida area, others were chosen from across the country.

“I’m so thankful to go, and I’m excited about the game, but I’m really excited to have the chance to meet other healthcare workers from around the country and thank them for what they’ve been doing,” Talley said.

Talley has 15 years’ experience in healthcare, the past three at Baylor Scott & White Speciality Clinic. She typically works in the orthopedic center, but when COVID-19 struck last spring, her duties shifted.

“I help with the testing and just about anywhere else I can help,” Talley said. “It’s been stressful, not just on me but everyone who works there.”

Despite the pressure, Talley said everyone at the clinic continues to work hard and take care of people.

“I’m so proud of everyone there,” she added.

Talley submitted her name to the Dallas Cowboys for a chance to attend the Super Bowl but admitted she didn’t think she had a chance. Then, the club notified her she was one of four Texans chosen as “Healthcare Heroes.” Also picked were Dr. Clifton Moak of San Antonio, Nhi Phan of Austin, and Anthony Neal II of College Station.

Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence surprised the four with a recent virtual meet-and-greet to thank each of them for their work during the pandemic.

The 7,500 healthcares workers will join 14,500 fans attending the game at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay.

As part of the trip, the Cowboys are providing VIP treatment with inclusive hotel accommodations, air travel with American Airlines, a $500 cash-gift card, and a Cowboys VIP swag bag.

The team will fly the four to Tampa Bay on Saturday, Feb. 6, with a return trip on Monday, Feb. 8. In between, Talley said it sounds like the Cowboys and NFL have a lot of fun lined up for them.

As for the team she’s picking in the Super Bowl, Talley is a Cowboys fan at heart and would have preferred a trip to watch America’s Team play in the championship game, but that didn’t work out. This year’s game features the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“I’m going with the Chiefs,” Talley said, adding that she’s a fan of Kansas City quarterback and East Texas native Patrick Mahomes.

Kickoff is at approximately 5:30 p.m. Sunday. The game will be aired on CBS with Jim Nantz and Tony Romo announcing.

