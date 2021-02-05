Support Community Press

GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For week of Feb. 8

7 hours ago by: DailyTrib.com

The second week of February brings a slew of meetings of counties, cities, and school boards. Look at agendas ahead of attending meetings in person; some might only be meeting virtually.

MONDAY, FEB. 8

Llano County Commissioners Court

9 a.m. regular meeting

Llano County Courthouse, second floor, 801 Ford St. in Llano

Find the full agenda here. Highlights include:

  • update on the county’s COVID-19 response 
  • discussion and possible action on prohibiting or restricting outdoor burning
  • racial profiling report from Llano County constables

Burnet Consolidated Independent School District School Board

6 p.m. regular meeting

208 E. Brier St. in Burnet

Find the full agenda here. Highlights include:

  • report on operational and instructional issues related to COVID-19
  • bond election order and approval for a May election
  • discussion and possible action to set a maximum class size waiver at R.J. Richey Elementary School

TUESDAY, FEB. 9

Burnet County Commissioners Court

9 a.m. regular meeting

Burnet County Courthouse, second floor, 220 S. Pierce St. in Burnet 

Find the full agenda here. Highlights include: 

  • allocation of Capital Area Housing Finance Corp.’s $50,000 funding Burnet County nonprofits
  • possibly adding a task force officer paid for with federal funding
  • possibly approving changes to the county’s policy for cremation for anyone whose relatives either can’t be found or can’t pay expenses

Granite Shoals City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

City Hall, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road

Agenda not posted at publication time. Check online for full agenda. 

Bertram City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

110 E. Vaughan St. in Bertram

Agenda not posted at publication time. Check online for full agenda

THURSDAY, FEB. 11

Double Horn City Council

7 p.m. regular meeting

Teleconference call-in at 866-607-3969

Agenda not posted at publication time. Check online for full agenda. 

