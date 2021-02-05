GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For week of Feb. 8

The second week of February brings a slew of meetings of counties, cities, and school boards. Look at agendas ahead of attending meetings in person; some might only be meeting virtually.

MONDAY, FEB. 8

Llano County Commissioners Court

9 a.m. regular meeting

Llano County Courthouse, second floor, 801 Ford St. in Llano

Find the full agenda here. Highlights include:

update on the county’s COVID-19 response

discussion and possible action on prohibiting or restricting outdoor burning

racial profiling report from Llano County constables

Burnet Consolidated Independent School District School Board

6 p.m. regular meeting

208 E. Brier St. in Burnet

Find the full agenda here. Highlights include:

report on operational and instructional issues related to COVID-19

bond election order and approval for a May election

discussion and possible action to set a maximum class size waiver at R.J. Richey Elementary School

TUESDAY, FEB. 9

Burnet County Commissioners Court

9 a.m. regular meeting

Burnet County Courthouse, second floor, 220 S. Pierce St. in Burnet

Find the full agenda here. Highlights include:

allocation of Capital Area Housing Finance Corp.’s $50,000 funding Burnet County nonprofits

possibly adding a task force officer paid for with federal funding

possibly approving changes to the county’s policy for cremation for anyone whose relatives either can’t be found or can’t pay expenses

Granite Shoals City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

City Hall, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road

Agenda not posted at publication time. Check online for full agenda.

Bertram City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

110 E. Vaughan St. in Bertram

Agenda not posted at publication time. Check online for full agenda.

THURSDAY, FEB. 11

Double Horn City Council

7 p.m. regular meeting

Teleconference call-in at 866-607-3969

Agenda not posted at publication time. Check online for full agenda.

editor@thepicayune.com