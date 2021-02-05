GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For week of Feb. 8
The second week of February brings a slew of meetings of counties, cities, and school boards. Look at agendas ahead of attending meetings in person; some might only be meeting virtually.
MONDAY, FEB. 8
Llano County Commissioners Court
9 a.m. regular meeting
Llano County Courthouse, second floor, 801 Ford St. in Llano
Find the full agenda here. Highlights include:
- update on the county’s COVID-19 response
- discussion and possible action on prohibiting or restricting outdoor burning
- racial profiling report from Llano County constables
Burnet Consolidated Independent School District School Board
6 p.m. regular meeting
208 E. Brier St. in Burnet
Find the full agenda here. Highlights include:
- report on operational and instructional issues related to COVID-19
- bond election order and approval for a May election
- discussion and possible action to set a maximum class size waiver at R.J. Richey Elementary School
TUESDAY, FEB. 9
Burnet County Commissioners Court
9 a.m. regular meeting
Burnet County Courthouse, second floor, 220 S. Pierce St. in Burnet
Find the full agenda here. Highlights include:
- allocation of Capital Area Housing Finance Corp.’s $50,000 funding Burnet County nonprofits
- possibly adding a task force officer paid for with federal funding
- possibly approving changes to the county’s policy for cremation for anyone whose relatives either can’t be found or can’t pay expenses
Granite Shoals City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
City Hall, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road
Agenda not posted at publication time. Check online for full agenda.
Bertram City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
110 E. Vaughan St. in Bertram
Agenda not posted at publication time. Check online for full agenda.
THURSDAY, FEB. 11
Double Horn City Council
7 p.m. regular meeting
Teleconference call-in at 866-607-3969
Agenda not posted at publication time. Check online for full agenda.