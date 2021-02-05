Cottonwood Shores adopting stretch of FM 2147 in cleanup effort

The city of Cottonwood Shores is joining the Adopt-A-Highway program to keep a 2-mile stretch of FM 2147 within its city limits litter free. The program, managed through the Texas Department of Transportation, is also a way to remind folks 'Don’t Mess with Texas,' like this sign in Vinton, Texas. Photo courtesy of Keep Texas Beautiful

The city of Cottonwood Shores is adopting a 2-mile street of FM 2147 in an effort to help keep it litter free.

The City Council approved joining the Texas Department of Transportation’s Adopt-a-Highway Program during its regular meeting Feb. 4.

TxDOT manages the program through which communities, organizations, and even families can “adopt” a part of a roadway for which the state doesn’t regularly provide litter cleanup.

“Clubs will be responsible to pick up trash four times a year,” City Manager J.C. Hughes said. “We can get businesses to help us. Two miles of litter pickup is huge, but doing a quarter of a mile is something we can do. We’ll need businesses, groups, and volunteers.”

Adopt-A-Highway officials this year are waiving the usual $150 fee to join. TxDOT staff will place signs at the city limit markers on FM 2147 stating the city of Cottonwood Shores has adopted the stretch of roadway.

The city’s adoption officially begins April 1.

TxDOT will give the city safety vests, trash bags, and safety training materials to distribute to volunteers.

The program is supported by Keep Texas Beautiful, an organization that empowers Texans to keep their cities litter free and is the state affiliate of Keep America Beautiful.

Participating in the Adopt-A-Highway program also allows the city to apply for Keep Texas Beautiful recognition, Hughes said.

Cottonwood Shores Parks Committee chairwoman Andrea Stephens said the state program has inspired her to start an adopt-a-street program in the city. She has discussed it with committee members.

“We’ll take pictures beforehand so we can show the progress we’re doing,” she said.

The council also voted to continue moving forward with its commitment to the Dark Sky Program that calls for cities to preserve and protect night skies through responsible lighting polices and public education. City leaders said they’d like to make progress with implementation throughout this year.

jfierro@thepicayune.com