Who’s on the ballot so far for Burnet City Council

8 hours ago by: DailyTrib.com
Still time to file for Burnet city elections

The Burnet City Council election has drawn four people, so far, for councilor positions and one for the mayor. Interested residents have until 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 12, to file an application to get on the May 1 ballot. Photo by Stennis Shotts

With a little more than a week to go in the filing period, five Burnet residents have submitted paperwork to appear on the May 1 ballot for City Council.

Mayor Crista Bromley has filed to run for reelection. As of Wednesday, Feb. 3, she’s the only person who has turned in the necessary documents to get on the May 1 ballot for mayor.

In the race for three council seats, incumbent Cindia Talamantez along with Joyce Laudenschlager, Ricky Langley, and Glen Allen Gates have filed to run.

The council races are at-large, so the top three vote-getters will get a seat on the dais.

Those interested in running for City Council have until 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 12, to file. Candidate packets are available in the city secretary’s office, 1001 Buchanan Drive in Burnet, or on the city’s website election page

Early voting is April 19-27. 

