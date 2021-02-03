Marble Falls council races take shape

With nine days left in the filing period for the Marble Falls City Council elections May 1, Place 4 incumbent Celia Merrill (left) has drawn two challengers: Bryan G. Walker and Clayton Burney. Photos via Facebook

With the Feb. 12 filing deadline looming, the Marble Falls mayoral and City Council races are beginning to take shape.

Place 5 Councilor Richard Westerman and Place 3 Councilor Rene Rosales Sr. have both filed to run for mayor in the May 1 election. Current Mayor John Packer can’t seek reelection due to term limits.

The place 4 position is also contested, with incumbent Celia Merrill, a regional site director for Texas Tech University at Highland Lakes, facing firefighter Bryan G. Walker and Clayton Burney, a team member at Chick-fil-A.

Both Walker, 27, and Burney, 25, are Marble Falls High School graduates.

“I know Mr. Burney and myself want to encourage you to never let age be a negative trait,” read a statement on the Citizens for Bryan Walker Facebook page. “Just because you are young does not make you unqualified. Go for that committee, job, public office, or school board position if you feel inclined! Additionally, these local elections can be decided by just a handful of votes.”

Place 2 incumbent Dave Rhodes and Place 6 incumbent Reed Norman have both filed to run for their seats. As of Wednesday, Feb. 3, no one has filed to challenge either of them.

Residents interested in filing for the Marble Falls City Council election have until 5 p.m. Feb. 12 to submit their applications.

Early voting is April 19-27.

For more information on filing and voting in the election, visit the city’s election page.

alex@thepicayune.com