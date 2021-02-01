Lula’s on Main now open in Marble Falls

Kelly Davis welcomes shoppers to Lula’s on Main at 305 Main St. in Marble Falls. The boutique features a wide selection of women’s clothing, shoes, and jewelry. Staff photo by Alex Copeland

Lula’s on Main celebrates its recent opening with a ribbon cutting at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 4, in Old Oak Square in Marble Falls. Meanwhile, shoppers can peruse the wide selection of women’s apparel in what used to be Pam’s Pearls. The boutique at 305 Main St. is open from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays.

“Everything from graphic tees to evening wear, shoes, jewelry, loungewear, activewear,” Lula’s owner Kelly Davis described the inventory. “Full, no-limits, no boundaries, we’re doing it all.”

The name is steeped in history, Davis explained. The store’s namesake, Lula Watson, ran an upholstered furniture and fabric shop in the same location. Her husband, Roy Watson, managed the WF & JF Barnes Lumber Company that predates the novelty shops, boutiques, and eateries now housed in the historic rock complex at the corner of Second and Main streets.

Davis named Lula’s on Main with Lula Watson’s spirit in mind. Lula was a member of the community who was active in the church and loved by many, Davis said.

For more information, visit Lula’s on Main on Facebook, Instagram, or its website. You can also call 830-201-4770.

