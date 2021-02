Firefighters brought a large grassfire east of Burnet under control Monday afternoon, Feb. 1. Staff photo by Alex Copeland

A large grassfire east of the city of Burnet burned an area approximately the size of four football fields near the intersection of Texas 29 and CR 333, threatening structures.

The fire was deemed under control by 2:45 p.m. Monday, Feb. 1. The Burnet Fire Department, Burnet Volunteer Fire Department, and Bertram Volunteer Fire Department responded.