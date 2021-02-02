Support Community Press

Motorcyclist killed in 1431 wreck

1 hour ago by: Alex Copeland

A 31-year-old Austin man was killed Saturday, Jan. 30, in a multi-vehicle collision that occurred at about 4:30 p.m. on RR 1431 near CR 341 in Burnet County.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Christopher Lawrence was traveling west on a 2019 Honda motorcycle on RR 1431 when he attempted to pass several vehicles in a no-passing zone. The motorcycle struck an eastbound Chevrolet pickup truck.

Lawrence was ejected off of the motorcycle onto the north shoulder of the road. The motorcycle then collided with a 2014 Toyota passenger vehicle traveling westbound. The motorcycle and the Toyota caught fire and burned.

Lawrence was pronounced dead at the scene.

Alex Copeland

