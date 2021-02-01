Set up Baylor Scott & White account for future vaccination appointment

Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Marble Falls is a COVID-19 vaccine hub expected to receive a regular supply of vaccine doses, including 975 the week of Feb. 1. People can call 844-279-8222 to register for an account through Baylor Scott & White or visit the healthcare provider’s website at bswhealth.com. Photo courtesy of Burnet County Judge James Oakley

As of Monday, Feb. 1, those eligible for a COVID-19 vaccination may call 844-279-8222 for assistance in setting up a Baylor Scott & White Health account, which enables them to register for a possible appointment. Individuals on the state’s COVID-19 vaccine eligibility list can also register through Baylor Scott & White Health’s website.

Now in its second week as a regional vaccine hub, the Marble Falls hospital is scheduled to receive 975 doses of the Pfizer vaccine during the week of Feb. 1. The medical center also received 975 doses the previous week.

The state has also allocated 1,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine to Corner Drug Health Mart in Llano the week of Feb. 1. This is not a hub, but people can get on its COVID-19 list through its vaccine information page.

Currently, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Marble Falls is the only hub in the Highland Lakes for a five-county region, including Burnet, Blanco, Llano, San Saba, and Mason counties. The state moved to a hub-based system in early January so those designated providers could have a dependable allotment of the vaccine and eligible individuals knew which facilities would be getting doses on a regular bases.

Other hubs in proximity to the Highland Lakes are Hill Country Memorial Hospital in Fredericksburg and Family Emergency Room in Cedar Park.

During the week of Feb. 1, the state is anticipating getting about 500,000 first doses of vaccine from the federal government.

As of the beginning of February, 1,618 people in Burnet County had received at least the first dose and 467 have been fully vaccinated, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services dashboard. That’s out of an estimated population of 39,401 people ages 16 and older.

In Llano County, according to the state’s data, 815 people have received at least one dose, and 134 are fully vaccinated. This is out of an estimated 16,584 people ages 16 and older.

The information is updated at approximately 4 p.m. each day.

Visit the DSHS COVID-19 vaccine page for more information on the state’s allocation and distribution of the vaccine.

