GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For week of Jan. 25, 2021

Check agendas for local governments before attending for details on how each entity is handling COVID-19 restrictions. Some are meeting remotely and others are limiting the number of people allowed in a facility based on capacity.

MONDAY, JAN. 25

Llano County Commissioners Court

9 a.m. regular meeting

Llano County Courthouse, 801 Ford St. in Llano

On the agenda:

Presentation on the new air ambulance service

Update on MidCoast Medical Center, the new Llano hospital partner

New agency agreement and reallocation of funds with MidCoast Medical that was previously earmarked with Baylor Scott & White Health

Kingsland Municipal Utility District

9 a.m. regular meeting

Attend virtually by calling 866-899-4679 and entering the meeting identification number 439-814-421#.

On the agenda:

Matters related to Kingsland Community Center work

Discussion and possible action on creating policies for employees who test positive for COVID-19

Discussion and possible action on whether to lock the administration building during work hours

TUESDAY, JAN. 26

Burnet County Commissioners Court

9 a.m. regular meeting

Burnet County Courthouse, 220 S. Pierce St. in Burnet

The agenda was not posted as of publication. Check here for the agenda when it is posted.

Burnet City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

1001 Buchanan Drive in Burnet

The agenda was not posted as of publication. Check here for the agenda when it is posted.

Granite Shoals City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

City Hall, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road in Granite Shoals

Council may only meet virtually.

The agenda was not posted as of publication. Check here for the agenda when it is posted.

