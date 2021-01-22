GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For week of Jan. 25, 2021
Check agendas for local governments before attending for details on how each entity is handling COVID-19 restrictions. Some are meeting remotely and others are limiting the number of people allowed in a facility based on capacity.
MONDAY, JAN. 25
Llano County Commissioners Court
9 a.m. regular meeting
Llano County Courthouse, 801 Ford St. in Llano
- Presentation on the new air ambulance service
- Update on MidCoast Medical Center, the new Llano hospital partner
- New agency agreement and reallocation of funds with MidCoast Medical that was previously earmarked with Baylor Scott & White Health
Kingsland Municipal Utility District
9 a.m. regular meeting
Attend virtually by calling 866-899-4679 and entering the meeting identification number 439-814-421#.
On the agenda:
- Matters related to Kingsland Community Center work
- Discussion and possible action on creating policies for employees who test positive for COVID-19
- Discussion and possible action on whether to lock the administration building during work hours
TUESDAY, JAN. 26
Burnet County Commissioners Court
9 a.m. regular meeting
Burnet County Courthouse, 220 S. Pierce St. in Burnet
The agenda was not posted as of publication. Check here for the agenda when it is posted.
Burnet City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
1001 Buchanan Drive in Burnet
The agenda was not posted as of publication. Check here for the agenda when it is posted.
Granite Shoals City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
City Hall, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road in Granite Shoals
Council may only meet virtually.
The agenda was not posted as of publication. Check here for the agenda when it is posted.