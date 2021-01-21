Support Community Press

Injuries in US 281 rollover in Marble Falls

4 hours ago by: Alex Copeland
US 281 wreck in Marble Falls

A two-vehicle collision Thursday morning on U.S. 281 at Lantana in Marble Falls sent at least one person to the hospital and restricted traffic to one lane in each direction while authorities were on the scene. Staff photo by Frank Shubert

A two-car collision at about 9:15 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 21, shut down traffic to one lane in each direction as Marble Falls police and EMS responded.

One of the vehicles was northbound on 281 and Lantana in the left-turn lane. The other vehicle was southbound in the outside lane. The southbound vehicle entered the intersection as the signal turned yellow. The northbound vehicle turning onto Lantana failed to yield, pulled out and was struck by the southbound vehicle. The southbound vehicle rolled over into the culvert.

Injuries were reported on the scene. An ambulance was sent to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Marble Falls with one “non-emergency” patient.

Wreckers hauled away both vehicles.

alex@thepicayune.com

Alex Copeland

