Home presales begin in Gregg Ranch development in Marble Falls
Home presales have begun for the master-planned Gregg Ranch community, according to an announcement by builder Pulte Homes.
Gregg Ranch is one in a series of largescale developments near the intersection of Texas 71 and U.S. 281; the others are Roper Ranch and Thunder Rock. Pulte is building the first 100 homes in Gregg Ranch, which will ultimately be a 1,250-home community.
Amenities in the 242-acre development will include a community center, a pool, barbecue pits, bocce ball and horseshoe pits, a dog park, and almost 6 miles of walking, jogging, and biking trails.
Lot sizes in this phase are 40 feet by 55 feet. Floor plans range from 1,500 square-feet to 3,000 square-feet and feature two to 4½ bathrooms, two to four bedrooms, two- and three-car garages, and covered patios.
Pulte officials said two model homes will be complete around March for tours.