Home presales begin in Gregg Ranch development in Marble Falls

3 hours ago by: Alex Copeland
Pulte Homes rendering

Presales of the first 100 homes in the Gregg Ranch subdivision in Marble Falls are underway. Gregg Ranch is located at the intersection of U.S. 281 and Texas 71. Courtesy rendering of Pulte home

Home presales have begun for the master-planned Gregg Ranch community, according to an announcement by builder Pulte Homes.

Gregg Ranch is one in a series of largescale developments near the intersection of Texas 71 and U.S. 281; the others are Roper Ranch and Thunder Rock. Pulte is building the first 100 homes in Gregg Ranch, which will ultimately be a 1,250-home community.

Amenities in the 242-acre development will include a community center, a pool, barbecue pits, bocce ball and horseshoe pits, a dog park, and almost 6 miles of walking, jogging, and biking trails.

Lot sizes in this phase are 40 feet by 55 feet. Floor plans range from 1,500 square-feet to 3,000 square-feet and feature two to 4½ bathrooms, two to four bedrooms, two- and three-car garages, and covered patios.

Pulte officials said two model homes will be complete around March for tours.

alex@thepicayune.com

Alex Copeland

