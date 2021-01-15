Filing begins for Marble Falls city elections

Marble Falls residents wanting to run for City Council seats in the May 1 election can file applications through Feb. 12.

The city has four spots on the May ballot: mayor and three council positions. The terms of Mayor John Packer, Place 2 Councilor Dave Rhodes, Place 4 Councilor Celia Merrill, and Place 6 Councilor Reed Norman expire in May.

The filing period began Wednesday, Jan. 13.

So far, Mayor Pro-tem Richard Westerman has declared himself a candidate for mayor. Rhodes, Merrill, and Norman are running for reelection. Clayton G. Burney has filed to run against Merrill for Place 4.

Residents can pick up applications from the city secretary’s office, 300 Third St. in Marble Falls, from 8 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday.

The deadline to register to vote in order to cast a ballot in the May election is April 1.

To qualify as a candidate for elective office, a person must be a registered voter in the city of Marble Falls, have resided within the corporate city limits for at least 12 months preceding the election, and must not be an employee of the city.

For other requirements and additional information, visit the city’s elections webpage.

alex@thepicayune.com