All-ages 3-on-3 soccer tournament benefits Lady Mustangs

Marble Falls High School's Mustang Stadium is one of three fields to be used for a tournament fundraiser Jan. 9 benefiting the Lady Mustangs. Staff photo by Jennifer Fierro

Whether you’re a regular on the soccer field or just want to get outside and have some fun, the Marble Falls High School girls soccer 3-on-3 tournament fundraiser is for you.

The event is Saturday, Jan. 9, for players of all ages. It benefits the the school’s girls soccer program.

“Our fundraiser will be going towards the (Lady Mustangs),” head coach Abigail Blunt said. “The money raised will go to food, travel expenses, and any equipment that we need to replace. The goal of the fundraiser is like every other fundraiser: help the program.”

The tournament is divided among ages and gender. The under 8, under 10, and under 12 groups compete from 9 a.m. to noon. The under 14, under 18, and adult teams take the field from 1:30-6 p.m,

All games will be played at Marble Falls High School, 2101 Mustang Drive.

Teams will participate in pool play first and then move on to tournament play. Each team can have a total of six players.

The cost per team is $45 before Jan. 9 and $60 on the day of the tournament. Sign up at the high school field house from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Blunt has played in these types of tournaments and enjoyed them. She thought people would want to participate, too, knowing that it benefits a soccer program.

“Most fundraisers ask you to pay for a product in order to raise money, and I wanted to raise money where parents weren’t buying a product they already had,” the coach said. “I thought playing in a 3v3 tournament would be a different way to include the school and community while raising money. I want to get more young athletes involved in soccer here in Marble Falls.”

