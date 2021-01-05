Rate hike for Marble Falls water customers goes into effect Jan. 17

A rate hike for city of Marble Falls water and wastewater customers goes into effect Jan. 17. The increase should show up starting on March 1 water bills.

In September, the city commissioned a water and wastewater rate study and financial plan by the Willdan Group. Changes to the city’s rates match the study’s recommendations.

The Marble Falls City Council approved the rate increase during its Dec. 1 meeting.

Residents and commercial water and sewer service customers within the city limits will see an average increase of just under 3 percent. Trash and recycling rates will not go up.

“Inflation and operating costs alone increase by at least three percent every year,” City Manager Mike Hodge said. “Our capital improvement program is another contributing factor in setting rates, and we have several projects in the works. For instance, the design and construction of a new wastewater treatment plant is underway along with several smaller projects. The goal is to ensure we maintain service levels and, at the same time, a stable utility fund.”

The biggest change is a 50 percent rate increase for customers outside of the city limits. These make up a small portion — roughly 100 in total — of overall customers. Many are in the Los Escondidos neighborhood on the southwest shore of Lake Marble Falls.

“(The 50 percent rate increase) is an industry standard and is supported by the Water and Wastewater Rate Study and Financial Plan to recover costs associated with delivering water outside of the service area,” according to a media release from the city.

