First Baptist-Marble Falls to hold Christmas on Main

The Rev. Ross Chandler will deliver a Christmas message during a First Baptist Church of Marble Falls service at Harmony Park, 215 Main St., on Thursday, Dec. 24, at 6 p.m. Staff photo by Alex Copeland

First Baptist Church of Marble Falls is holding its first Christmas on Main event Thursday, Dec. 24, at 6 p.m. on Main Street in Marble Falls in front of the city’s Christmas tree.

“It’s new, and we wanted a safe way during this time to celebrate Christ’s birth and do it in a way where more people can gather together in a safe environment,” said Jonathan Sultemeier, the church’s creative and communications director.

The outdoor Christmas Eve service will take place at Harmony Park, 215 Main St. The event will include Christmas music, a brief message from the Rev. Dr. Ross Chandler, and Christmas carols by candlelight. Children’s pastor Nicole Sims will share a special segment for the kids.

“We’re gathering in front of the Christmas tree and there will be a stage and we’ll have chairs set out, distanced out around that Christmas tree,” Sultemeier said. “We’ll do Christmas carols by candlelight.”

Seating is provided. Reserved handicapped and limited mobility parking is available on Third Street and on Main Street between Third and Fourth streets.

“After a very tough year, we wanted to have this celebration in a location that was big enough for everyone in the community who wanted to attend, and we wanted it to be safe. I believe this is the perfect location that can accommodate a big gathering in a safe way in a beautiful and nostalgic location,” Chandler said in a statement.

For more information, call the First Baptist Church office at 830-693-4381 or visit the church’s website.

