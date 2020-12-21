Kingsland Masons selling New Year’s fireworks for fundraiser

3 hours ago by: DailyTrib.com

Celebrate the new year with a bang and benefit local organizations. Kingsland Masonic Lodge 1424 is hosting an Alamo Fireworks stand on the lodge property at 900 Texas Ave. The stand will be open 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Dec. 28-29 and 8 a.m. to midnight Dec. 30-Jan. 1. 

Lodge members will staff the stand, which will have a full selection of fireworks at a wide range of prices.

Funds raised through fireworks sales will benefit local charitable and educational organizations, including the Kingsland Boys and Girls Club, Packsaddle Elementary School, Kingsland School, and the lodge itself.

editor@thepicayune.com

DailyTrib.com

See author's posts

Tags: , ,

You Might Like

Bell ringing continues for Salvation Army

6 days ago by: Daniel Clifton

Helping those in crisis, one tamale at a time

1 week ago by: Daniel Clifton

Kingsland Christmas parade is Dec. 12

2 weeks ago by: Jennifer Fierro

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *