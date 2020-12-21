Kingsland Masons selling New Year’s fireworks for fundraiser

Celebrate the new year with a bang and benefit local organizations. Kingsland Masonic Lodge 1424 is hosting an Alamo Fireworks stand on the lodge property at 900 Texas Ave. The stand will be open 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Dec. 28-29 and 8 a.m. to midnight Dec. 30-Jan. 1.

Lodge members will staff the stand, which will have a full selection of fireworks at a wide range of prices.

Funds raised through fireworks sales will benefit local charitable and educational organizations, including the Kingsland Boys and Girls Club, Packsaddle Elementary School, Kingsland School, and the lodge itself.

