PEC names holiday lights winners

11 hours ago by: DailyTrib.com
PEC Home Holiday Lights Contest winners in Bertram and Marble Falls

Val and Nick Claudt’s home was the winner in the Pedernales Electric Cooperative’s Bertram district Home Holiday Lights Contest. RIGHT: Nora and Robby Castro’s home won first place in the Marble Falls district contest. Courtesy photos

The Pedernales Electric Cooperative crowned seven district winners and one overall champion in its first-ever Home Holiday Lights Contest.

Bill Edgel of the Kyle area won the grand prize of a $500 bill credit. 

Nora and Robby Castro won first place in the Marble Falls district and a $250 bill credit, while Val and Nick Klaudt were first in the Bertram district and also received a $250 bill credit.

Other contest winners were:

  • Jeanne Urbany of the Oak Hill district
  • Debora Penberg of the Cedar Park district
  • Dana Kraft of the Liberty Hill district
  • Debbie Hood of the Canyon Lake district

PEC members submitted photos of their Christmas lights displays to be voted on by PEC employees. An overall champion was then chosen from district winners.

