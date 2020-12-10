Cheerleaders, Starlettes painting the town’s cars for Mustang sendoff

To get the community ready for the Marble Falls High School football team’s upcoming playoff game, the cheerleaders and Starlettes dance team will be decorating car windows free of charge 5-6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 10, at the high school, 2101 Mustang Drive. Photo by Martelle Luedecke/Luedecke Photography

As the Marble Falls High School football team prepares for its Class 5A playoff debut on Friday, the school’s cheerleaders and Starlettes dance team will help get fans into the postseason spirit.

The two groups will be at the high school, 2101 Mustang Drive, Thursday, Dec. 10, from 5-6 p.m. to paint messages on vehicle windows free of charge. They’ll be selling Mustang car flags for $15 and Mustang cowbells for $25.

All of that is to give the football team a purple and gold sendoff as the Mustangs make their way to Brenham at 1:15 p.m. Friday. Fans are asked to line up on the right exit side of Mustang Drive by 1 p.m. that day to cheer on the team.

Marble Falls is in the playoffs for only the second time in two decades. The other appearance was in 1999.

Athletics Director Rick Hoover hopes the community shows up for the sendoff, which is for more than just the football team. Many other students are involved in the contest, including the band, cheerleaders, and dance team.

“Football is a community event,” he said. “It’s much more than a sport. The community loves football. We have been waiting for this and ready for this for years. Because football is part of the community, I hope everybody will come out and play a role. The community is excited, it’s big.”

THE GAME

The Mustangs face Brenham at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 12, at Cub Stadium, 1600 E. Tom Green St. in Brenham. Listen to the contest on KBEY 103.9 FM Radio Picayune or at KBEYFM.com beginning with a pregame show at 6:30 p.m.

