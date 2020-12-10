Crews search for missing LBJ boater

The search for a man who fell out of a boat Wednesday, Dec. 9, on Lake LBJ resumed Thursday morning.

Multiple agencies responded to a report of a “man overboard” call at about 5 p.m. Wednesday near Sunrise Beach Village on Lake LBJ.

The Sunrise Beach Volunteer Fire Department, Kingsland Volunteer Fire Department, Granite Shoals Fire Rescue, Granite Shoals Police Department, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, and Lower Colorado River Authority were among the agencies launching watercraft to assist in the search.

After several hours Wednesday, the search was called off for the night.

At about 8 a.m. Thursday, crews with TPWD and Sunrise Beach and Kingsland VFDs resumed the search from McNair Park in Sunrise Beach Village.

