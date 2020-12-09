Football playoff game previews

The Llano High School Yellow Jackets play a Class state semifinal game Thursday, Dec. 10, against Hallettsville. Kickoff is 7 p.m. at Birklebach Field, 2275 N. Austin Ave. in Georgetown. Photo by Martelle Luedecke/Luedecke Photography

Playoff fever is alive and well in Highland Lakes with three area football teams competing, including two in state semifinal games.

The Faith Academy of Marble Falls Flames and Llano Yellow Jackets are both one win away from state title games, while the Marble Falls Mustangs are making a postseason appearance for only the second time in 20 years.

Here is a closer look at these teams and their opponents.

Llano vs. Hallettsville

WHEN: 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 10

WHERE: Birklebach Field, 2275 N. Austin Ave. in Georgetown

Llano looks to remain undefeated and punch its ticket to the state championship game when it faces Hallettsville in a University Interscholastic League Class 3A Division I semifinal contest.

With every victory, the Yellow Jackets (13-0, 4-0 District 13-3A Division I) continue to break the program record for most wins in a season. They face a big challenge in Hallettsville (12-2, 5-0 in District 12-3A). Brahmas senior running back Jonathon Brooks rushed for 501 yards and nine touchdowns in a 61-48 win over Lorena in a regional final.

Llano is led by senior quarterback Case Kuykendall, who has thrown for 2,482 yards and 23 touchdowns with only three interceptions this season. One of Kuykendall’s favorite targets is senior athlete Quincy Prince, who has caught 43 passes for 827 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Marble Falls vs. Brenham

WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11

WHERE: Cub Stadium, 1600 E. Tom Green St in Brenham

LISTEN: On KBEY 103.9 FM Radio Picayune or at KBEYFM.com

The Mustangs (6-2, 4-2 in District 14-5A Division II) are making their second appearance in the playoffs this century. They play Brenham (6-3, 6-1 District 13-5A Division II) in a Class 5A Division II bi-district matchup. Marble Falls is looking to snap a two-game losing skid to Brenham.

The Cubs are led by junior quarterback Steven Stackhouse, who has thrown for 1,583 yards and 18 touchdowns with only four interceptions this season. He’s also rushed for 355 yards and four touchdowns. Stackhouse is joined by senior running back J’Sin Lopez, who has 578 rushing yards and seven touchdowns, and senior receiver Cameron Richardson, who has 744 receiving yards and 10 scores.

Faith Academy vs. Allen Academy

WHEN: 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12

WHERE: San Marcos Academy, 2801 RR 12 in San Marcos

The Flames (7-2, 3-0 in District 4, Division II of the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools) won the district championship for the first time since the 2013 season. Now, they’re one win away from playing for the state title.

Faith, which is on a six-game winning streak, is led by senior quarterback Grayson Poage and senior Case Coleman. Poage uses his legs to extend plays, while Coleman lines up at running back and receiver. Coleman’s ability to score from any position at any time makes him a matchup nightmare for opposing defenses. The Flames also rely on junior Malachi Blackington for his ability to run through tacklers.

Allen Academy (6-3) has outscored its opponents 587 to 232 this year.

jfierro@thepicayune.com