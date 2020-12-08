Marble Falls awarded about $900K for Backbone Creek bridge project

The city of Marble Falls wants to replace the Avenue N low-water crossing at Backbone Creek with a bridge if state and federal grants come through for the $3.58 million project. Staff photo by Alex Copeland

The Texas Water Development Board recently approved $895,208 in matching funds for the construction of a bridge at the Avenue N crossing of Backbone Creek in Marble Falls.

City Engineer Kacey Paul said the city often closes the low-water crossing due to flooding. It was closed for an extended period after the historic October 2018 flood.

This grant is tied to another from FEMA’s Hazard Mitigation Grant Program, which would award Marble Falls approximately $2.7 million. Should the city receive the Federal Emergency Management Agency grant in the coming months, the Texas Water Development Board grant will go toward the city’s required matching funds total.

“If we’re successful in all of this, it means we will be able to accomplish a $3.58 million project for $233,000,” Paul said.

Marble Falls is also looking to partner with the city of Meadowlakes to help pay for the project, Paul said. Avenue N serves as the main road for people going in and out of Meadowlakes.

The city’s plan is to remove the current culvert-style crossing and replace it with a two-way bridge at the Avenue N crossing of Backbone Creek.

The board grant is funded through the Texas Flood Infrastructure Fund, which awards money for flood-mitigation and flood-control projects. The fund was created in 2019 and approved by Texas voters through a constitutional amendment.

“We’re very optimistic and excited,” Paul said. “Well, I don’t want to get excited yet, because none of this is finalized.”

One final interview with FEMA regarding its grant remains. No date has been set.

