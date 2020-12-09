Horseshoe Bay COVID-19 testing begins; city looks at growing needs

Horseshoe Bay Police Chief Rocky Wardlow (left) presented Capt. Steve Boyd an award commemorating his five years of service to the city of Horseshoe Bay as Assistant Chief Jason Graham looked on during the City Council’s regular meeting Dec. 8. Staff photo by Jennifer Fierro

The city of Horseshoe Bay’s first day of free rapid COVID-19 tests on Dec. 4 drew 25 people and three positive tests, according to information presented during the Dec. 8 council meeting.

The city holds the testing 9-11 a.m. Fridays at Central Fire Station, 1 Community Drive. Appointments are required. Due to interest, organizers have extended the times from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. starting Jan. 8.

Results from rapid tests come back in about 15 minutes, rather than 24-48 hours, allowing health officials to begin contact tracing more quickly.

Testing is done in conjunction with Dr. Jack Franklin, the Llano County Health Authority, and nurses trained in administering the tests. Appointments must be made in advance by contacting covid@hillcountrydirectcare.com or 325-216-9641.

Also during the Dec. 8 meeting, the council asked City Manager Stan Farmer and city staff to examine future facility needs as Horseshoe Bay continues to grow. Farmer said representatives with R. Gill & Associates of Horseshoe Bay and LEVY Architects of Austin will begin meeting with staff and pertinent department heads to get the ball rolling.

This is an early stage of planning, but Farmer added that those conversations will help architects zero in on the needs and functions of each department to create space that ensures productive workflow.

Councilor Elsie Thurman recommended the architects also speak with the members of the city’s long-range committee. Farmer said that wouldn’t be an issue.

The City Council also approved the appointment of several residents to committees and boards:

Beverly Graham and Ken Burgess, Planning and Zoning Commission

Jim Babcock, Dale Amstutz, and alternate Linda Smith, Board of Adjustments

Andrew Nankas, Parks Advisory Committee

Jim Jorden and Ronald Nicholas, Fuchs House Advisory Committee

The council also joined in honoring Capt. Steve Boyd of the Horseshoe Bay Police Department for his five years of service. Boyd, who has had a 32-year law enforcement career, joined the department in December 2015 as a criminal investigator. Last year, he became a captain and oversees the criminal investigation division and the communications operation.

jfierro@thepicayune.com