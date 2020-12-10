Fire destroys Burnet County church

The Texas State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of a fire that destroyed the Mahomet Christian Church late Wednesday, Dec. 9. It is located in the 10,000 block of FM 243 in the Mahomet community. Photo courtesy of Scott Wall

The Texas State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a blaze that destroyed a historic church in northeast Burnet County during the night Dec. 9.

The Bertram Volunteer Fire Department, Oakalla Volunteer Fire Department, and Burnet Volunteer Fire Department responded to a fire at the Mahomet Christian Church in the 10,000 block of FM 243 near the U.S. 183 intersection at about 11 p.m. Wednesday.

The church formed around 1851, likely in nearby Sycamore Springs. According to a Texas Historical Commission marker in Mahomet, the church moved from Sycamore Springs to its current site in 1899, making it one of the oldest continuously operating churches in Burnet County.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Burnet County has experienced a string of suspicious fires since May.

Anyone with information regarding this fire, or previous ones, is asked to contact the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office at 512-756-8080 or Hill Country Area Crime Stoppers at 1-866-756-8477 or through its website.

editor@thepicayune.com