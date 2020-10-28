$10,000 reward in string of arsons

Investigators are seeking the public’s help in finding the person or persons responsible for multiple arsons in and around Burnet County, including this one on Oct. 22 at 607 Buchanan St. in Burnet. Staff photo by Alex Copeland

Burnet officials are asking for the public’s help identifying the person or persons responsible for multiple structure fires in and around the city and county.

The Burnet City Council set a $10,000 reward during its regular meeting Tuesday, Oct. 27, for information leading to the arrest of a possible serial arsonist who has been setting the fires across Burnet County, and a few in Lampasas County, since the spring.

“This individual is very active, acting about every four to five days,” said Burnet Interim Police Chief Sid Fuller. “There are multiple agencies now involved in investigating these offenses. We’re hoping a reward might spur some leads.“

The resolution describes several fires as suspicious and others officially designated as arson. This includes three cases in the city of Burnet proper as well as multiple in Burnet County. At present, there are no witnesses.

The fires listed in Fuller’s presentation during the City Council meeting were:

Oct. 22 — 600 block of Buchanan Street in Burnet; house (unoccupied); arson

Oct. 14 — 900 block of North Main Street in Burnet; house (unoccupied); arson

Oct. 11 — 300 block of South Hill Street in Burnet; apartments (2); arson (2)

Oct. 5 — 1600 block of FM 3509 in Burnet County; vehicle; unknown

June 6 —1600 FM 1431 East in Burnet County; house under construction; unknown

May 23 — 3100 block of U.S. 183 in Lampasas; church; arson

May 23 — 10000 block of U.S. 183 in Lampasas; livestock auction; arson

May 17 — 2200 U.S. 190 East in Lampasas; storage units; arson

May 14 — 3100 block of U.S. 281 North in Burnet County; house (unoccupied); arson

May 11 — 100 block of Rolls Royce in Burnet County; house under construction; arson

May 10 — 100 block of CR 103 in Burnet County; historic building; arson

May 5 — 1200 block of CR 103 in Burnet County; dumpster; unknown

The Burnet City Council unanimously passed the resolution offering the reward and authorized Hill Country Area Crime Stoppers to administer it.

Tips can be made through the Hill Country Area Crime Stoppers website or by calling 866-756-8477. All tips through Crime Stoppers are anonymous. People also may call the Burnet Police Department at 512-756-6404.

