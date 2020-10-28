$10,000 reward in string of arsons
Burnet officials are asking for the public’s help identifying the person or persons responsible for multiple structure fires in and around the city and county.
The Burnet City Council set a $10,000 reward during its regular meeting Tuesday, Oct. 27, for information leading to the arrest of a possible serial arsonist who has been setting the fires across Burnet County, and a few in Lampasas County, since the spring.
“This individual is very active, acting about every four to five days,” said Burnet Interim Police Chief Sid Fuller. “There are multiple agencies now involved in investigating these offenses. We’re hoping a reward might spur some leads.“
The resolution describes several fires as suspicious and others officially designated as arson. This includes three cases in the city of Burnet proper as well as multiple in Burnet County. At present, there are no witnesses.
The fires listed in Fuller’s presentation during the City Council meeting were:
- Oct. 22 — 600 block of Buchanan Street in Burnet; house (unoccupied); arson
- Oct. 14 — 900 block of North Main Street in Burnet; house (unoccupied); arson
- Oct. 11 — 300 block of South Hill Street in Burnet; apartments (2); arson (2)
- Oct. 5 — 1600 block of FM 3509 in Burnet County; vehicle; unknown
- June 6 —1600 FM 1431 East in Burnet County; house under construction; unknown
- May 23 — 3100 block of U.S. 183 in Lampasas; church; arson
- May 23 — 10000 block of U.S. 183 in Lampasas; livestock auction; arson
- May 17 — 2200 U.S. 190 East in Lampasas; storage units; arson
- May 14 — 3100 block of U.S. 281 North in Burnet County; house (unoccupied); arson
- May 11 — 100 block of Rolls Royce in Burnet County; house under construction; arson
- May 10 — 100 block of CR 103 in Burnet County; historic building; arson
- May 5 — 1200 block of CR 103 in Burnet County; dumpster; unknown
The Burnet City Council unanimously passed the resolution offering the reward and authorized Hill Country Area Crime Stoppers to administer it.
Tips can be made through the Hill Country Area Crime Stoppers website or by calling 866-756-8477. All tips through Crime Stoppers are anonymous. People also may call the Burnet Police Department at 512-756-6404.