Burnet police serving free Thanksgiving meals to go

18 hours ago by: Daniel Clifton
Burnet Police Department

The Burnet Police Department is serving curbside Thanksgiving dinners to go from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25. Deliveries within the city are limited.

“The Thanksgiving dinner is the idea of Capt. Jason Davis,” said Burnet Police Chief Sid Fuller. “He felt the need to do what we could to give back to the community during these very trying times. Many are out of work and struggling in our community and nationwide.”

To receive a free meal, pull up to the police department, 2000 S. Water St., and tell officers or staff how many dinners are needed. “The idea quickly caught on with our employees jumping on board to help as well as members of the Burnet community,” Fuller added. “We’ve had folks offer to donate food, money, and time to help serve this meal.”

The chief also commended Davis, describing the captain as “a servant leader.”

Call the department at 512-756-6404 for more information.

For other free community Thanksgiving meals, read the DailyTrib.com roundup.

