Burnet County Santa’s Helpers seeking donations

Vicinta Stafford (left) and Cayley Willimon of the Burnet County Clerk’s Office are heading up Burnet County Santa’s Helpers, an organization that ensures all children have presents under the Christmas tree. Staff photo by Daniel Clifton

Burnet County Santa’s Helpers could use a little help themselves this Christmas with possibly more families in need of assistance to make sure their kids have presents under the tree.

“We don’t really know what to expect as far as how may families will need help,” said Cayley Willimon.

She and Vicinta Stafford, both with the Burnet County Clerk’s Office, took over Burnet County Santa’s Helpers in late October. They need toys, wrapping paper, tape, and monetary donations.

Burnet County Santa’s Helpers started almost two decades ago through the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office to collect toys and gifts for children and teens. Its mission continues thanks to volunteers such as Willimon and Stafford.

Families can turn in applications Nov. 30-Dec. 11 at the Burnet County Clerk’s Office, 220 S. Pierce St. in Burnet, during business hours. Applicants will need a valid photo identification, proof of Burnet County residency, and proof of their child’s school enrollment.

“One thing we probably really need are teenage gift options,” Willimon said.

She said the group already has plenty of toy trucks and dolls for younger children, but all donations are greatly appreciated. They may be dropped off at the clerk’s office or local volunteer fire departments.

Monetary donations also may be brought to the clerk’s office or First State Bank of Burnet, 136 E. Washington St.

“We need wrapping paper, too,” Willimon said. “And tape and things parents can use to wrap the presents.”

Burnet County Santa’s Helpers will hold the gift pickup from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 19 at the Burnet County AgriLife Extension building, 702 Wood St. in Burnet. Volunteers will hand out the gifts in bags along with wrapping paper and tape so parents can wrap the gifts themselves.

Email bcsantashelpers@gmail.com for more information.

daniel@thepicayune.com