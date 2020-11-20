James Gilbert Donahy, 79, of Llano passed away Nov. 19, 2020

James “Jim” Gilbert Donahy, 79, of Llano, Texas, passed away on Nov. 19, 2020, from complications related to Alzheimer’s disease.

Jim was born in Frankfort, Kansas, on Nov. 6, 1941. He graduated from Frankfort High School and continued on to obtain his associate’s degree in New Mexico.

He had a successful career with Phillips Petroleum for over 40 years prior to his retirement. During his time at Phillips, he was blessed to have traveled and lived in many different locations, including Norway, China, Scotland, New Mexico, Kansas, and Texas.

He moved to Llano in 1994, where he and his loving wife, Patricia E. Donahy, raised their daughter, Elaine Frances Schuessler. He was a loving and devoted father, husband, and friend.

During his retirement years, he found joy in being the “Mr. Fix-it” for his family and friends. He also had a passion for flying. During his flying years, he instructed many novice pilots and enjoyed seeing the world from the high vantage point of the planes.

He is survived by his loving wife, Patricia Elaine Donahy, and his daughter, Elaine F. Schuessler, her husband, Eric, and daughter Jennings. He also leaves behind two brothers, Dr. William Donahy and wife Cathy of Llano and Bob Donahy and wife Mary Jo of Mansfield, Texas, and many loving nieces and nephews.

The family welcomes donations to the charity of your choice as an expression of sympathy and love instead of flowers.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Funeral arrangements made under the direction of Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Homes Inc. of Llano. Condolences may be emailed to whhfuneral1@verizon.net.