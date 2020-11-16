Gordon Donop Jr., 81, of Llano passed away Nov. 14, 2020

Gordon Turne Donop Jr., 81, of Llano passed away on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at home surrounded by family following a short battle with cancer.

He was born on Feb. 10, 1939, in Llano to Gordon Thomas Donop Sr. and Lugenia Donop of Llano. He grew up in Llanon, graduated from Llano High School, and proudly went on to attend the University of Texas, earning a degree in pharmacy from the University of Texas at Austin College of Pharmacy.

He spent his professional life as a popular, well-liked pharmacist in Llano and Marble Falls, with his humor bringing smiles and laughter to the community for over 50 years. After retiring from his career in pharmacy, he enjoyed cattle ranching and his hobbies, including golfing, fishing, watching football, and tending to his cats. He was a longtime member of the United Methodist Church.

Gordon is survived by his wife, Barbara Donop of Buchanan Dam; daughters, Tina Donop Leigh of Austin and Tiffany Donop Brundage of Llano; son, Dr. Barrett Donop DVM and wife Shawnna of Austin; and granddaughter Nika Brundage of Santa Clara, California.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation is 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, at Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Home in Llano. A graveside funeral service is 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, at Llano City Cemetery with Pastor Derrick Ouellette of the Highland Lakes United Methodist Church in Buchanan Dam officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Highland Lakes United Methodist Church in Buchanan Dam.

Condolences may be emailed to whhfuneral1@verizon.net.