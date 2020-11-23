Dorothy Lee Farnum passed away Nov. 18, 2020

Dorothy “Dot” Lee Farnum was surrounded by family when she passed away peacefully at home Nov. 18, 2020.

Dorothy was born in El Campo, Texas, on Aug. 7, 1927. She spent her younger years there.

She married Robert Farnum on Sept. 17, 1949. She worked for the telephone company and later as a PBX operator in the coastal community of La Marque, Texas, before retiring to Llano, Texas, in the late ’70s. She and her husband continued to work for Llano County doing custodial services for the county courthouse.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband in 1995. She remained active in her favorite activities of antique shopping, gardening, and taking care of her cats. She was active in her ministry work as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses.

Dorothy is survived by her two loving daughters, Sharon Choate and husband David of Llano and Kathy Riviello and husband Carmen of Ingram; two stepchildren Jerry Lynn Heely and Robert Farnum; four grandchildren, Tabitha Vasquez of Waco, Tiffany Lundstrom of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Garrett Wooten of Horseshoe Bay, and Matthew Wooten of Granite Shoals; and four great-grandchildren, Alyssa Forman, Bradley Wooten, Slade Wooten, and Austin Lundstrom.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Helen Priesmeyer, and stepson Melvin Farnum.

A graveside service is 10 a.m. Nov. 30 at Brookside Cemetery in Houston. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Solaris Hospice.

Funeral arrangements made under the direction of Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Homes Inc. of Llano. Condolences may be emailed to whhfuneral1@verizon.net.