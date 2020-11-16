Llano ISD switches to remote learning

The Llano Independent School District is shifting to remote learning as of Tuesday, Nov. 17, for the remainder of the week, according to a statement on the district’s Facebook page.

“As a district, we have been monitoring closely the COVID-19 situation in our community,” LISD Superintendent Mac Edwards stated. “As you are all well aware, when making decisions we have to consider our staff and students’ safety first and foremost. We have determined that it is in the best interest of our staff and students to shift all instruction on all campuses to a remote learning environment.”

According to the Llano County Office of Emergency Management, as of Nov. 13, Llano County has 350 reported positive COVID-19 cases, 75 of which are considered active.

Llano ISD includes four campuses: Llano High School, Llano Junior High School, Llano Elementary School, and Packsaddle Elementary School in Kingsland.

Individual campus principals will communicate information for each school and its students.

In the statement, Edwards added that students need to keep up with their assignments each day and log in through Google Classroom.

The district will offer free pickup or drive-through meals to all students 18 and younger. Meals will be available 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, Nov. 17-20, at Llano Elementary, 1600 Oatman St., and Packsaddle Elementary, 150 Pioneer Lane in Kingsland.

Students will be able to participate in University Interscholastic League activities while in remote learning, according to the district.

“Thank you for making a difference and keeping the safety and education of our students a priority during this difficult time,” Edwards added. “Please plan to use this time to keep yourself and your family safe and healthy.”

editor@thepicayune.com