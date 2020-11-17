MFISD to purchase new buses, picks contractor for transportation facility

The Marble Falls Independent School District board of trustees approved the purchase of six 77-passenger buses to add to its fleet with funds coming from a 2018 bond. Staff photo by Alex Copeland

The Marble Falls Independent School District board of trustees on Nov. 16 unanimously approved the purchase of six new school buses.

The new buses will have safety features, including backup cameras, cameras mounted on the stop sign arm for identifying illegally passing vehicles, and LED signage to increase visibility at dusk and early morning.

“Our bus fleet is an aging fleet, and part of the bond that was passed back in 2018 established where we’d be able to purchase five to six buses every year to help our aging fleet. And so, as we are purchasing new ones, we are able to sunset old ones and are actually able to sell those,” said Assistant Superintendent of Administration Jeff Gasaway.

The six 77-passenger vehicles will cost $603,650, the entirety of which is allocated in the 2018 school bond package.

At its Nov. 16 regular meeting, the MFISD board also unanimously approved the selection of contractor J.J.O. Construction for the transportation facility project. The building will be located at the Central Office complex.

The contractor’s winning bid was $974,000 and includes HVAC, plumbing, electrical, and finish outwork.

The new construction will serve as the primary building for the whole of the district’s transportation team, including administrator offices, dispatch, and a lounge area.

“Right now, what is our transportation facility is a portable that has been done well to serve as our home for our transportation staff as well as portable restrooms that are right there beside there,” Gasaway said. “This new facility will really put everything under one roof and will be a much needed upgrade to what the prior facilities were.”

Substantial completion date of the transportation building is May 14.

