Tamales a tasty way to raise money for Crisis Network

Some things are must-haves for the holiday season: twinkling Christmas lights, time with loved ones, and, of course, tamales.

The Highland Lake Crisis Network Volunteer Team is providing homemade pork or chicken tamales to raise money in support of families in the HLCN area.

The HLCN provides support to families who need assistance they can’t get from other agencies or organizations following a disaster or other emergency. It was founded in 2018 to help people recover from the October 2018 flood but has since expanded its mission to assist in other disasters.

“We actually haven’t been able to do fundraising due to COVID, so this is the first fundraiser event we’ve had all year,” said HLCN Operations Team Leader Rachel Naumann. “Thankfully, we had a lot of generous donors before COVID set in.”

The tamales will be nice and fresh, made Thursday, Dec. 10, by volunteers for pickup on Friday, Dec. 11.

A suggested donation of $15 per dozen tamales is made at time of pickup. Pickup times are noon to 3 p.m. Dec. 11 at 1007 Broadway in Marble Falls.

Pre-orders are available before Dec. 2. Just call 325-423-3662, email info@hlcn.love, or visit shopmarblefallstx.com.

