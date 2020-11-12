Picayune-KBEY food drive success due to community support

Members of Marble Falls Fire Rescue help load food donations during the annual KBEY-Picayune Food Drive on Wednesday, Nov. 11. Staff photo by Alex Copeland

The Highland Lakes community stepped up once again to demonstrate its love and commitment to its neighbors. People donated more than $11,600 and over 9,300 pounds of food Wednesday, Nov. 11, to the KBEY 103.9 Radio Picayune and The Picayune Magazine Food Drive.

“Yesterday’s food drive was amazing,” said Mandi Goldsmith, publisher of The Picayune and KBEY. “Seeing community members and area businesses reach into their own pockets and help others is another reminder of why it’s so great to live in the Highland Lakes.”

The food drive comes as local food pantries gear up for the increased demand that comes with the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays. And with COVID-19 hitting many residents either with job loss or reduced hours, the need for these organizations and their services is even more critical.

All the donations from the Picayune-KBEY Food Drive stay in the Highland Lakes to support organizations such as LACare in Burnet and The Helping Center of Marble Falls.

Goldsmith said this drive is only part of what the food pantries need.

“Even after the food drive is over, I’m encouraging everyone to keep these organizations in mind when you’re looking for a charity to support,” she added.

People can find a list of other area food pantries to support at the KBEY and The Picayune Food Drive’s webpage. Learn more about hunger and food insecurity in the Highland Lakes through the Burnet County Hunger Alliance.

The Wednesday food drive, which took place at Marble Falls Fire Rescue and Burnet Fire Department, wouldn’t have been such a success without the support of the Marble Falls and Burnet first responders as well as the amazing sponsors.

“Our sponsors have been incredible because they help KBEY bring awareness to community matters and events,” Goldsmith said. “The generosity of the Highland Lakes businesses and residents never ceases.”

With the food drive completed, KBEY and The Picayune are gearing up for the annual toy drive on Dec. 9. Check out the toy drive’s webpage for more information and how you can get involved.

