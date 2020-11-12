Summit Office Park to house kidney care

Fresenius Kidney Care is anchoring a medical and professional building in the 1500 block of U.S. 281 in Marble Falls. Up to 6,000 square feet is still available for lease. Staff photo by Alex Copeland

A medical and professional office development, with up to 27,000 square feet of space, is coming to Marble Falls.

The multi-phase development at 1515 U.S. 281 North includes 16,000 square feet to be anchored by Fresenius Kidney Care, with 6,000 square feet remaining available for lease.

Site availability is expected in the first quarter of 2021.

Additional phases are available for lease or can be built-to-suit for a total of 27,000 square feet of professional space.

For more on this new development, call Marlena Cole, Quick & Company Commercial Inc., at 512-435-6550 or email marlena@quickco.com.

alex@thepicayune.com